Turkish Police Recover 1000-Year-Old Quran

Turkish security forces recovered a 1,000-year-old Quran manuscript from suspected antiquities traffickers in the southern province of Mugla, security sources said late Friday.

The manuscript, wrapped in antelope skin, was seized in Yatagan district in an operation conducted against smugglers by gendarmerie forces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects who were planning to sell the manuscript were arrested during the operation.

An unregulated gun and a rifle as well as car engines were also seized during the raid.

No further details on the Quran were provided.