Turkish Pregnant Dog Adopts, Feeds Small Abandoned Kitten

An abandoned kitten was adopted and breastfed by a pregnant dog in Turkey's southwestern Mersin province.

Emre Can Engin found an abandoned kitten on the street and searched for the kitten's mother. Unable to do so, he brought it home and started caring for it.

His dog, Findik, smelled the kitten and took it to its hut. Engin realized his dog started breastfeeding the kitten and adopted it.

Engin named the kitten "Oksuz", meaning orphan.



"I couldn't believe what I saw. My pregnant dog Findik started feeding the kitten. I was very happy. Oksuz the kitten has a mother now," Engin said.

His veterinary said Findik was nearly 8-weeks pregnant, thus being able to feed the kitten.

