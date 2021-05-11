Turkish Tailors Offer Clothes For The Kids of Idlib on Eid

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2021
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

To return smiles on the faces of poor Syrian children on the eve of the Muslim festival Eid al Fitr, six female voluntary tailors are busy repairing second-hand clothes, tuning them brand new for the children in Syria's Idlib province.

The clothes collected from donors are shaped fresh and distributed among poor families as part of an aid campaign called your clothes to make them happy at Idlib's Zardana village located in northwestern Syria.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, a volunteer tailor, Meryem Ceblevi, said they have collected used clothing during the campaign and are draping, sewing, and distributing them to families in need.

She said her group is attempting to reduce the burden of those families who have taken refuge in camps and survived the attacks from the Assad regime.

"We are making children happy," she said.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

