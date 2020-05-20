TV Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Broadcasts While her 11-Year-Old Son Reese Lies in her Lap

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle has taken multitasking to another level by delivering a live report while her son was secretly lying on her lap.

The 44-year-old host shared behind-the-scenes footage of her work from home situation on Monday, revealing she had a special guest with her as she discussed Disney and MGM Resorts reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'Meet our new Disney analyst,' Ruhle wrote when she shared the heartwarming clip on Instagram and Twitter.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle has taken multitasking to another level by delivering a live report while her son was secretly lying on her lap. The 44-year-old host shared behind-the-scenes footage of her work from home situation on Monday, revealing she had a special guest with her as she discussed Disney and MGM Resorts reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. 'Meet our new Disney analyst,' Ruhle wrote when she shared the heartwarming clip on Instagram and Twitter.

The NBC News senior business correspondent looked every bit the professional as she delivered the report — one would never guess that she was also enjoying some one-on-one time with her son Reese.

The 11-year-old was out of the camera's view during the broadcast, but in the clip she shared on social media, she could be seen resting her arm in his back while he was sprawled across her lap.

Reese, who had on a button-down shirt, red tie, and khakis, appeared to be wearing his school uniform despite his classes being moved online.

Ruhle wore a bright blue sweater for the segment, but like most people who have been working from home, she donned cozy sweatpants knowing that they wouldn't be seen.

The video has been viewed more than two million times on Twitter, and commenters — especially other journalists — were quick to praise the anchor.

'That’s amazing,' wrote White House correspondent Annie Karni, while Rex Chapman said: 'Best thing I've seen today.'



'Omg this is so awesome,' John Marshall tweeted. 'It's the family version of not wearing pants on camera.'

And Today anchor Hoda Kotb gave Ruhle a special shout out the next day.

'Happy Tuesday! Mamas get it done,' she tweeted while reposting the clip, prompting Ruhle to comment: 'The Juggle is REAL!'

Ruhle also has a 14-year-old son, Harrison, and a seven-year-old daughter, Drew, with her husband, Andy Hubbard, and like most families across the country, they are balancing working remotely with their kids' online schooling amid the global crisis.

The anchor has a makeshift studio in her home, and it's not off-limits to her children. She recently shared a picture of two of her kids goofing off in front of the camera, writing: '#homestudiolife.'

Last week, the mom shared a photo of herself doing an arts and crafts project with her daughter, Drew, while opening up about the benefits of working from home.

'After 14yrs of NYC parenting, I’ve rarely made it to an after school class,' she admitted. 'I’ve run 10 city blocks in stilettos to catch the final bow of a show. I’ve changed into a bathing suit in the back of a taxi for mommy and me swim class more times than I care to admit...

'And today, when the clock struck 3, I walked upstairs and thanks to the magic of @craftstudionyc and #zoom, #dreamcomedrew and I rocked some rainbows and embraced our wildest watercolor dreams.'