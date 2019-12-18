Two Aussie Sisters Become Professional Xmas Decorators at $17 Per Hour

Two sisters from Melbourne had not thought that helping a friend set up the Christmas tree will turn them into professional decorators, charging £13 ($17) (Dh63 approx) an hour.

Veronika Gentile and her sister Giovanna Avati realised they had already made £216 ($285) decorating trees before December 1 even arrived. "I started getting a lot of attention from friends, they loved my ornaments, and one of them even asked if I would set up their tree for them," Veronika, 30, was quoted as saying in Daily Mail.

Veronika added that she and her sister were inspired by magical colour-coordinated Christmas trees their parent's made when they were young. However she revealed she avoids using tinsel on any tree. "It's all about positioning. For my own tree I place my ornament, stand back and figure out if it works in that space. I do the same thing for other people. At the moment we've only used what people provide us," Veronika said.

The stay-at-home mothers have been able to fund their Christmas this year entirely with earnings they got from decorating trees. They are looking to expand and hinted at creating a Facebook page for orders.

This article has been adapted from its original source.