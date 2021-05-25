Two Can Play That Game! Pro-Palestine Activists Go After Facebook Censorship

  1. Home
Published May 25th, 2021 - 06:09 GMT
A woman holds the flag of Palestine next to her face during a pro-Palestine protest
A woman holds the flag of Palestine next to her face during a pro-Palestine protest on the steps of City Hall on May 23, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine held the rally to decry Israel's recent military action in Gaza and to condemn the U.S. government's continued support of Israel. This marks the third day of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, who both claim victory in the truce. Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Facebook was slammed on Sunday with a coordinated social media campaign launched by pro-Palestine activists in an attempt to push down the Facebook app’s ranking on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play.

The campaign was launched in solidarity with Palestinians and in response to Facebook’s censorship of content supporting and promoting Palestine-related news amid the recent violence in Gaza.

Shared on almost all social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, the campaign calls on users to give Facebook a one-star review on the Apple and Google app stores.

Facebook users supporting the campaign have started leaving one-star reviews on the app stores, bringing down Facebook’s rating from more than four stars last week to 1.9 stars and 2.4 stars on the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

The tech giant reportedly contacted Apple and Google to request the removal of the negative reviews. So far, Apple has declined and Google has not yet responded to the request.

Many of the one-star reviews feature comments related to Facebook’s censorship of Palestinian-related media and perceived bias toward Israel.

One user said in their review: “I am absolutely shocked and disgusted with Facebook blocking specific posts to suit their agenda. I would give the app zero stars if I could. Facebook has been blocking posts showing the atrocities happening in Palestine at the moment by Israeli soldiers.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

