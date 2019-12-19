UAE: At $2 Billion Abu Dhabi is to be Become The World's Most Livable City

The Capital is set to undertake 300 developmental projects worth Dh8 billion to make it one of the most livable cities in the world by 2021. On Wednesday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport launched the 'For Abu Dhabi' initiative to achieve this goal.

Improving quality of life will be a top priority. Residents and visitors can expect new parks, more vibrant streets, fitness areas and relaxing nature spots, as well as better traffic movement.

"By installing a diverse range of community developments, we aim to create more opportunities for community members to better engage with one another and interact with their environment," said Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Government's Ghadan 21 Accelerators Programme. Last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had approved a three-year Dh50-billion budget for Ghadan 21 Accelerators Programme.



Major construction works are expected to start in the second quarter of 2020, Al Ahbabi said, adding that the department is now in the procurement process. Contracts for various projects to develop streets and parks were already awarded to local and international designers.

The projects, to be implemented in phases, will transform public places and parks in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region.

In the first phase, developments will be mostly concentrated in Abu Dhabi City. Top artists will be coming together to paint the streets, while areas like Hamdan Street and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road) will be redeveloped.

Four 'signature' parks will be opened and 16 community parks will be renovated. There will be activations at the waterfront and nature sites will be more accessible. Sustainable travel options and a city-wide cycle network are also part of the projects.

Brace for developments from first quarter

Al Ahbabi said residents are likely to witness a variety of developments from the first three months of next year, with the completion of some of the smaller projects.

"Embracing our natural environment is a key aspect to our long-term plans. The department will be providing the community with newly accessible and enhanced nature sites, as well as innovative solutions to ensure that individuals can remain active, even during the warmer summer months."

This article has been adapted from its original source.