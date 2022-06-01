  1. Home
UAE Bans Single-use Plastic Bags in Abu Dhabi

Published June 1st, 2022 - 09:07 GMT
plastic bags
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has imposed a ban on single-use plastic bags in the Emirate, which will be brought into effect today (June 1).

However, certain bags have been exempted from the ban. The excluded bags are:

  • Those designated to carry medicines in pharmacies
  • Rolls for vegetables, meat, fish, chicken, grains and bread (knot bags)
  • Large shopping bags designed for fashion or electronic gadgets, toys
  • Several types of waste packets
  • Ones that are meant to carry postal parcels, magazines and newspapers
  • Laundry bags
  • Those used to transport plants and flowers

Inspectors from EAD were trained on the new executive regulations regarding single-use plastic products and their alternatives in the Capital.

Major retailers, shopping malls and pharmacies earlier told Khaleej Times that they are keen on supporting the government's policy and were looking at alternatives to single-use of plastic bags, which are more sustainable and eco-friendlier.

 

Authorities in the Capital had earlier announced that the decision to ban single-use plastics was based on the Emirate's integrated single-use plastic policy that was introduced in 2020.

