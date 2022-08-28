UAE Celebrate Emirati Women's Day

  1. Home
Published August 28th, 2022 - 07:40 GMT
Emirati women
Emirati Women’s Day. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Sharjah Radio will present a special radio programme that highlights the pioneering and inspiring role of Emirati women in the journey of construction, progress and giving in the country in various fields and sectors.

This comes as part of the country’s preparations to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on 28th August, and will be organised under the slogan "Inspiring Reality, Sustainable Future", The programme will be live streamed and will shed light on the role of Emirati women in the development and construction of the UAE since the establishment of the Union until the present.

A group of women-related events, including leaders from various local, Gulf and Arab institutions will take part in the programme.

The programme will witness the participation of brilliant female personalities in various creative fields, including literature, poetry, arts, culture and sports, and will participate in the programme’s interventions.


This article is adapted from its original source.

