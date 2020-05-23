UAE Celebrates Eid Al Fitr 2020, Sunday

UAE has announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr after the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Friday.

The moon-sighting committee issued a statement today that after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, May 24 was declared as the first day of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not detect the Shawwal month crescent moon on Friday evening, and therefore declares that tomorrow May 23, is the last day of Ramadan 1441, and that Sunday, May 24, is the first day of Eid, Wam reported.

The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes. They wished the President good health and wellbeing.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.