  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. UAE Court Fines Engineer for Illegal Drone Photography

UAE Court Fines Engineer for Illegal Drone Photography

Published December 29th, 2021 - 08:28 GMT
Arab engineer fined for taking photos from his drone
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
He was using a drone to photograph several areas in Dubai without obtaining the necessary permits.

The Dubai Misdemeanors and Violations Court fined an Arab engineer Dh5,000 after he was found using a drone to photograph several areas in Dubai, without obtaining the necessary permits from the authorities concerned. These pictures were saved in his phone. The court also confiscated the drone used.

According to investigation records, the incident dates back to November 2021, when the accused was caught operating a drone in the Al Qusais area. His identity was verified, and it was found that he was a mechanical engineer working for a Dubai-based company engaged in water desalination and solar panel installation.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Arab engineerengineerUAEDubai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...