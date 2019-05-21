UAE Court Fines Man $816 for Destroying Beehives

An Arab national was ordered to pay a fine of Dh3,000 ($816) for destroying the beehives of his neighbour.

According to the records at the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court, the man allegedly stormed into his neighbour's property and damaged the hives after he, his family and his sheep were stung by the bees.

The defence lawyer argued that the hives were not built on the private property of the complainant and described them as "some piles of rocks" on a public space near the defendant's house and farm.





"They were not even licensed by the authorities," the lawyer added.

She asked the court to get in touch with the RAK Municipality and the Environment Protection and Development Authority in the emirate and confirm whether the damaged rocks were beehives or not.

"The plaintiff has turned deaf ears to a request from the brother of the defendant to remove the pile of rocks, which he used in raising bees and producing honey. These bees were becoming a problem for him and his sheep," the lawyer said.

The court, however, found the defendant guilty, and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh3,000 ($816).