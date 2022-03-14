  1. Home
UAE Court Sentences Expat to Death for Killing Roommate

Published March 14th, 2022 - 07:26 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The compatriots had an argument after the accused disturbed the victim during a phone call with his wife.

The Misdemeanour Court in Umm Al Quwain has sentenced a 35-year-old man to death for murdering a 45-year-old compatriot by stabbing him in the chest and heart.

According to case details, the accused 'A.F.A' and the victim 'A.A.A' shared a room in a rented house in Umm Al Quwain's Al Hamra District, which they shared with other residents of the same nationality.

According to one of the tenants, who was an eyewitness to the murder, said the accused was disturbing the victim while talking to his wife on the phone. This led to a verbal altercation between them, with the victim first hitting the accused in the face and injuring his nose.

The accused retaliated by following the victim to his room and stabbing him twice that resulted in his death.

The accused A.F.A was restrained by other house tenants as he tried to escape -- by tying him up until the police arrived.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

