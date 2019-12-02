UAE Court Sentences Man to Life After Strangling His Wife

A man was sentenced to life-time in jail by the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court for strangling his wife to death using a cushion. He had also shifted her body to the kitchen and set fire to mislead investigators.

The court, presided over by chief judge Sameh Shaker, also ordered the culprit, F.A., to pay the due diya (blood money) to the heirs of the victim.

As per the indictment sheet, the RAK Public Prosecution charged the suspect with premeditated murder. The prosecution witnesses testified that there were family disputes between the suspect and the victim.

Police investigations showed traces of victim's blood on one of the cushions in the main bedroom. Also, the house fire erupted from three different spots outside the kitchen, from pieces of cloth. The contents of the kitchen were untouched showing that the fire was purposefully ignited over short periods of time.

According to the medical report, there were no carbon or smoke deposits in the trachea of the victim. This indicated that she was already dead before the fire started in the kitchen, while traces of blood were found in different spots in the main bedroom, and on the floor and carpet.

The court concluded that the fire was deliberately set up, while the little smoke reported can not be blamed for the suffocation of the victim, particularly in the presence of fresh air in the kitchen.

