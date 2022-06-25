UAE Court Sentences School Bus Driver For Killing a Student

The Ajman First Court of Appeal ordered a school bus driver who ran over an Emirati student near to her house to be imprisoned for 6 months, and to pay Dh200,000 as legal blood money to her family.

The accused (A, M, K), an Asian national who works as a school bus driver for the Emirates Transport Corporation, Ajman branch, ran over the student on February 15 in front of her home in the Hamidiya area of ​​Ajman, while dropping her home from school.

According to investigations, the student got off the bus and moved across the road in front of the bus. Even as she was walking across, the driver started the bus without seeing her and ran over her causing her death from severe head injuries.

Investigations revealed that the driver did not abide by traffic signs and safety rules.



The Ajman First Court of Appeal upheld the sentence against the school bus driver who ran over Emirati student near her house in Ajman.

The Asian was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money to the family of Sheikha Hassan who was killed in the unfortunate incident in February.