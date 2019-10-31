UAE: Deadly High Waves Drag Man to Sea and Drowns Him

A young Arab national was drowned after being caught up by high waves which dragged him from the beach of a hotel where he was working in Al Aqa area near Dibba in Fujairah.

The victim was trying to remove the debris left behind by the Cyclone Kyarr, but unfortunately, he was pulled into the sea by the high waves, and went missing.

An official with the hotel said the victim was working for the foods and beverages section.

"He was on duty at the backyard of the hotel overlooking at the sea. He was surprised by a high wave that dragged him into the deep water."





"It was difficult for anyone to give a hand as the sea was very rough," he added.

"The authorities were alerted about the tragic mishap, and later on his body was fished out of the sea."

Meanwhile, up to 1,324 fishermen in the eastern region have completely stopped their fishing activities due to Cyclone Kyarr.

Sulaiman Al Khaddeem, deputy of the Fishermen Societies, said it was impossible for fishermen to go fishing because of the strong winds and high waves.

"However, fish was supplied to the markets from other emirates that were not affected by the Cyclone Kyarr, while imported fish was also available."

The Sharjah Police, in collaboration with departments, have provided shelter to 154 people of 20 families whose houses were flooded by the seawater.

"Up to 30 houses at Bardi area, Qadisiya area, and Khor Kalba, were evacuated and the people there were moved to hotel apartments."

