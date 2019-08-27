UAE Deploys All-woman Patrol in Ras Al Khaimah Streets

The Ras Al Khaimah Police's all-woman patrols are now on duty during the night at certain busy and vital areas, particularly residential blocks, across the emirate. The move will help boost the feeling of safety and security in the emirate, Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, General Commander of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said.

"Some of these patrols will be deployed in the new residential areas and on highways of the emirate. All our police officers are geared up to ensure safety, security and stability across the emirate. We spare no effort to put the skills and expertise of our officers to best use."





This article has been adapted from its original source.