The UAE Distributes 3.6 Million Meals in Jordan’s Refugee Camps

The 1 Billion Meals initiative has announced that it distributed 3.6 million meals in refugee camps in Jordan. The meals, in the form of instantly redeemable smart vouchers, were distributed directly to beneficiaries in collaboration with the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP).

The contributions from the 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with WFP, reached a broad segment of beneficiaries in refugee camps in Jordan creating a food safety net.

Providing food support to 40,109 persons in Jordan, the smart vouchers, sent to the beneficiaries’ mobile phones as electronic codes, allow beneficiaries to purchase the food they need from WFP-certified shops, groceries, and bakeries.

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said, "Our success in directly reaching the initiative’s beneficiaries in refugee camps in Jordan reflects our unique collaboration model with international partners since the launch of 1 Billion Meals. The initiative actively contributed to the global battle against hunger and malnutrition, which unfortunately threatens the lives of more than 828 million people across the globe. This act of solidarity aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the values of the people of the UAE, to extend a helping hand to all those in need wherever they may be."

She added, "The completion of the distributions in Jordan and reaching beneficiaries directly speaks volumes of the successful collaboration and coordination between MBRGI and WFP, which is embodied in the 3.6 million meals that reached refugee camps in Jordan." Sara highlighted the active role of the UAE’s community in supporting the humanitarian objectives of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which underlines their ethical responsibility and culture of helping others, whether inside the UAE or abroad.

"The 1 Billion Meals initiative is the largest of its kind in the region, providing food and combating hunger in 50 countries across the globe. WFP has partnered with MBRGI for the second consecutive year to help distribute food aid to beneficiaries in several target countries", said Mageed Yahia, WFP Representative to the GCC.

He pointed out that the collaboration between WFP and MBRGI contributed to the successful distribution of instantly redeemable smart vouchers directly to beneficiaries in refugee camps in Jordan. He added, "This initiative is a valuable example of the synergy in joint field and logistical efforts of MBRGI with the operations of international organizations and regional institutions to address the hunger and malnutrition crisis. We call on other regional and global organizations to adopt such successful cooperation that ensures more impactful support to beneficiaries who need it most." He noted that the 1 Billion Meals initiative helped WFP reach those most in need around the world, especially women, children, refugees, and displaced persons, leaving a positive humanitarian impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives involved the whole UAE community to support its charity and humanitarian goals. The 1 Billion Meals initiative is under the Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar, which is one of five pillars that MBRGI operates its initiatives and programmes. The series of food donation drives organised by MBRGI began with the 10 Million Meals campaign, a direct response to COVID-19’s repercussions on those with limited incomes during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2020.

Followed by the 100 Million Meals campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2021, which succeeded in surpassing its target – collecting and distributing 220 million meals. All complemented by the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, providing a food security net to those in need across 50 countries.