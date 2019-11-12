UAE: Father Stabs Son While Trying to Save His Mother

A 68-year-old Arab man stood trial at the Sharjah Misdemeanor Court on Monday for allegedly stabbing his son in the abdomen while he was trying to save his mother from getting assaulted by him.

The 35-year-old son, identified as MA, reportedly had to stay in the hospital for 48 days to recover from his stab wounds.

Police received a call on October 23 from an Indian neighbour, who heard screams coming out of the accused's apartment.

The police arrived at the scene and rushed the son to Al Qaimi Hospital.

During interrogation, it was found that the son was stabbed and injured by his father. The police arrested the man and referred the case to public prosecution.





The complainant - the mother - told the public prosecution that her husband used to ill-treat her, disappeared for long periods, got involved in illicit affairs and committed frauds. On the day of the incident, she and her son confronted him about his wayward actions and tried to convince him to lead a peaceful life with them at home, the mother said.

During the ensuing argument, the father flew into a rage and stabbed his son when he intervened to protect his mother from being beaten up.

During the court hearing, the husband denied his wife's allegations. He claimed that he was locked up in a separate flat for three years and was continuously beaten up by his wife and his son and his medical record would prove it.

The court postponed the case until the son was discharged from the hospital and was able to give testimonies.

This article has been adapted from its original source.