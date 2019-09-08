UAE Jails Man for Failing to Give Urine Sample for Drug Abuse

The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court has sentenced a young GCC national to one year in jail for failing to give his regular urine sample to ensure that he did not return to abusing narcotics.

The defendant, who was sentenced in absentia, challenged the verdict before the same court, saying that he never abused drugs again.

He asked the court to have mercy on him as he did repent, married, had children and never meant to break rules or refused to give the regular urine sample due at the police station as per an undertaking he signed earlier.

He told the court that he was jailed for nine months on a charge of doing narcotics. Upon his release, he signed an undertaking at a RAK police station to give a urine sample for testing on a regular basis.





He added that he failed to appear in court as he was serving a two-month jail term in another case.

"When appearing at the police station to give the sample, I was referred to court on this case on charges of failing to give that sample."

The Court said, as per law, a jail term of one year shall be slapped in case a released inmate failed to appear on time and give the regular urine sample.

"The jail term shall be doubled in case of refusing to give that mandatory regular urine sample," the court underlined.

The court ordered adjournment of the case to a later time this month for issuing its verdict.

