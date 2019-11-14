UAE Landmarks Light up With Egyptian Flag to Welcome El Sisi

Several UAE landmarks lit up with the colours of the Egyptian flag to mark the visit President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the country.

Sisi arrived in the UAE on Wednesday evening and was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at the Presidential Flight Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Sisi will be in the UAE for two days.





