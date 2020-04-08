UAE Opens Drive-thru Virus Test Centre at Dubai's Al Nasr Club

As part of intensified efforts to combat the coronavirus, the Dubai Health Authority on April 7, announced that it has opened a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre at the Al Nasr Club for the general public.

Open from 8.00 am to 6.30 pm daily for both nationals and expatriates, the centre enables members of the public to do a five-minute test free of charge without having to leave their car. Test results will be available in 48 hours.

The drive-through facility, with a capacity of more than 250 tests per day, supports efforts to protect the health and safety of the community by giving people an easily accessible centre to test for COVID-19. The centre caters to senior citizens; pregnant women; people of determination; people with chronic diseases; and people with COVID-19 symptoms. Staffed by various highly-trained medical personnel, the new centre is one of the three testing centres run by DHA in Dubai.

To book an appointment for testing, people can call DHA on 800DHA (800342). Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message. The text message and the person's Emirates ID should be presented at the drive-through centre for the test to be conducted.

Following verification, DHA medical personnel will approach the car to take a nasal swab in a procedure that lasts about five minutes. Results can be viewed within 48 hours of the test by downloading the DHA app and clicking 'Lab Results' and then 'Patient Services'.



As with other essential purposes, it is necessary to register for permission on https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits to leave home for the test, as per the directives of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. People should also take essential precautions including wearing face masks and gloves. No more than three passengers are permitted to be in a car when conducting tests.

People are advised to show the appointment confirmation text message if stopped by the police. If flashed by a radar, the text message confirmation can be used as proof for a valid reason for leaving the house.

If tested positive, patients are advised to strictly isolate themselves at home and avoid interactions with others. The DHA will contact them in a short while for further procedures. If not contacted within 24 hours after receiving the positive result, they should call 800DHA (800342).

This article has been adapted from its original source.