UAE: Man in Court Because of Drugs, Bullets in Car

A motorist stood trial in a court after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possessing bullets and ramming into a police patrol vehicle while trying to run away from cops.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance heard that police officers in a patrol vehicle spotted the Arab man on one of the roads while driving recklessly. When the cops asked him to stop, he tried to flee and hit the police vehicle.

Police managed to catch hold of him but he resisted arrest. Police investigations later revealed he had bullets in his car.





Prosecutors charged him with consuming drugs and driving under its influence, possessing bullets, crashing into a police vehicle and resisting arrest.

During the hearing, the man admitted to the charges but he denied resisting policemen who were trying to arrest him.

The trial was adjourned until July 30.

This article has been adapted from its original source.