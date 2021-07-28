UAE Projects Shortlisted For The World Architecture Festival

Six projects from the UAE, including Abu Dhabi’s under construction Zayed National Museum, have made it to the shortlist of the festival.

The list spans two main categories – Completed Buildings and Future Projects.

Zayed National Museum is a planned museum, to be located in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. It is designed as a memorial to the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father and first president of the UAE. Designed by acclaimed UK architects, the building is distinguished by a cluster of five steel towers that soar into the sky – some as tall as 123 meters – that evoke the wings of the falcon, the UAE's national bird.

The World Architecture Festival award celebrating buildings and landscapes completed across the world.

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) announced its 2021 shortlist highlighting the best buildings and landscapes that have been completed around the world between 2019–2021. The theme for the 2021 edition of the festival is Resetting the City: Greening, Health, and Urbanism.

Other completed buildings in the shortlist include Sharjah’s House of Wisdom, Buhais Geology Park's Interpretive Center, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion, Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Hosn park-scape, Al Fay Park.

This year’s 111 strong shortlist includes projects from 23 countries and will go on to compete in the live-judging at the festival in December.

Last year's World Architecture Festival Awards were canceled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s 111 strong shortlist includes projects from 23 countries and will go on to compete in the live-judging at the festival in December.

World Architecture Festival is the world's largest international architectural event. It includes the biggest architectural awards program in the world, dedicated to celebrating excellence via live presentations to delegates and international juries.