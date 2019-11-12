UAE Seizes 18 Fake Int'l Perfume Brands Worth $9 Million

As many as 119,960 bottles of fake perfume worth Dh33 million were seized by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development.

The seized perfume bottles had fake trademarks of 18 international brands, said Faisal Abdullah Alyoon, acting director of commercial control and protection section.

Up to 25,000 packs of perfumes were of unknown brands, Alyoon said. "More investigations are to be carried out to identify the owners of the unidentified brands."

"The massive haul of counterfeits - the biggest in the country - was found in a farm at Shamal area to the north of the emirate."

Investigations showed that the farm was being illegally used as a warehouse to store fake perfumes, he added.





"We were tipped off about a farm stocking fake perfumes. A search team was formed to collect and verify all information and evidence over one week," Alyoon said.

The farm was raided, in collaboration with the RAK Police, and the bottles of fake perfume were confiscated.

The owners of the farm, all Asians, have been referred to the public prosecution. The seized products would be destroyed later.

Yusuf Al Balooshi, director of the trade protection section, said they have taken action against 26 institutions involved in selling fake items in the first nine months of this year.

"The seized items included products with fake trademarks of international brands, such as Mercedes, Cartier, Van Cleef, Chaumet, Louis Vuitton, Cavallo, Hager Whiten, Saps and Apple."

The erring outlets were issued warning letters, he said. "They were also forced to sign an undertaking never to sell any counterfeit products again, or face closure."

Alyoon said inspections are carried out in every nook and corner of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

"These campaigns are aimed at protecting companies' rights and prevent illegal trade activities across the emirate."

This article has been adapted from its original source.