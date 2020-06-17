UAE Taxis to Use AI Technology to Detect Potential COVID-19 Cases

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in taxis to detect coronavirus cases, state news agency WAM reported.

The technology will be able to monitor physical distancing and wearing of face masks for passengers and drivers through video analysis, the report added.

“The use of AI technologies achieved a success rate of 100 percent. The introduction of this technology was on a trial base, and according to the deliverables, the technology will be generalised to all fleet vehicles,” Executive Director of Smart Services at Corporate

Technology Support Services Sector for RTA Ahmed Mahboub said.

AI is capable of processing video files of 200,000 hours a day, which saves the time of employees, he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.