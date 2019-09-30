UAE Tests New Firefighting Robot in Abu Dhabi

  1. Home
Published September 30th, 2019 - 11:18 GMT
A new firefighting robot was tested by Abu Dhabi Police on Monday. (Twitter)
Robot can be remotely directed to put out fires in industrial areas, tunnels and parking spaces.

A new firefighting robot was tested by Abu Dhabi Police on Monday.

On a video posted by Abu Dhabi Police on their official Twitter account, the robot named LUF 60 can be seen pumping water to control a fire in a testing area.

The police said that the new robot can be remotely directed to put out fires in industrial areas, tunnels and parking spaces.

The testing of the new robot comes as a step to support firefighter teams and improve their abilities.


