UAE Ushers 2020 New Year With Fireworks From The Dubai Frame

For the first time ever, the iconic Dubai Frame will be lighting up with a fireworks spectacle to ring in 2020, joining the emirate's highly anticipated New Year's Eve extravaganza.

The cultural landmark - which frames impressive views of Old and New Dubai - will be hosting a three-minute firework display, followed by a laser show.

All over the emirate, popular NYE spots are already gearing up for the celebrations, with just a couple of weeks to go before 2019 ends.

The Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains promise to leave the city in awe with a 'parade of fireworks' that has been drawing thousands of visitors from around the world every year.

Burj Al Arab's remarkable display is another New Year tribute people are looking forward to, and the hotel is offering prime firework viewing spots at its Terrace.

For those who want to enjoy a splashy beach extravaganza, La Mer is preparing a dazzling show, while revellers who want to pair the festivities with a historical experience may opt for Al Seef. The Beach, Dubai's iconic waterfront complex, is also set to showcase breathtaking views.

Bollywood fans can head to Zabeel Park to enjoy a 'New Year's Eve Under the Stars' while celebrating some of India's top hits with family and friends.

The park will also offer an array of food stalls and activities and feature celebrities, including television personality Simran Ahuja.

Gala dinners

Dubai's ritzy, world-class hotels and other venues will also be packed with parties.

Atlantis The Palm, for example, is offering visitors a night full of canapés, delicious buffet, and live cooking stations - on top of giving guests the opportunity to witness a grand display of fireworks that will light up Palm Jumeirah.

The Address Dubai Marina will host a 10-hour celebration inviting visitors to dine and dance across different venues until sunrise, while Emerald Palace Kempinski is hosting a four-hour bash at Palm Jumeirah offering a four-course dinner along with the tunes from a saxophonist and jaw-dropping performances.

The Dubai Opera stage will welcome Syrian sensation, Nasef Zeytoun, and visitors will get to enjoy his chart-topping hits along with an alfresco dinner, dancing and live entertainment. The QE2 is also rolling out the red carpet for visitors to celebrate on-deck while enjoying tunes from the 1980s.

To explore the plethora of NYE options that Dubai has to offer, log in to the Dubai Calendar's website or app.

This article has been adapted from its original source.