UAE: Why Was This Taxi Driver Honored?

A 33-year-old Asian taxi driver has been honored for assisting his customers.

The Ajman Public Transportation Authority (APTA) said Montazer Hussain Rahmat Ali has a sporting and helpful nature.

He was honored after he assisted a person whose vehicle broke down in the middle of a road. The authority had also received multiple reports about his helpful behaviour from residents.



Sarah Al Hosani, acting executive director, operations, APTA, said: "We have received positive comments from customers. Residents praised the driver for supporting and helping them. He even helped people on the streets."

Muntazar told Khaleej Times that he was honoured to get the recognition. He said he does what he can to help out, especially women with children and the elderly.

"I have had customers who are upset or angry. I try to calm them down and ensure they reach their destinations safely," he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.