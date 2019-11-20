  1. Home
UAE to Witness The First Unusual Solar Eclipse Since 1847

Published November 20th, 2019 - 11:21 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The eclipse will be visible in different areas of UAE next month.

UAE will witness a rare celestial phenomenon in December - that is happening for the first time since 1847.

An annular eclipse of the sun will occur on December 26, 2019, Al Khaleej reported on Wednesday.

The eclipse will be visible in different areas of UAE.

On Thursday morning, the sun will rise, with the annular eclipse starting at 7am.

Last time, such a solar eclipse took place in UAE in 1847.

