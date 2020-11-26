UAE: Worker Hangs Himself in Accommodation

The Sharjah Police have started investigation in the death of a 27-year-old Indian worker, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of the accommodation in Al Hamriya area on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the Operations Room received a call from the worker’s accommodation, after his co-workers discovered about the death in the early hours of Wednesday.

Criminal investigation teams and police patrols from the Hamriya Police Station reached the site and found that there was no sign of violence. According to the police, primary investigation suggested that the worker committed suicide.



The body was transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital for further investigation.

This incident is the second of its kind in the emirate this month. Last week, the body of a 21-year-old university student of Asian nationality was found hanging on the ceiling of his room in his apartment in Al Majaz, Sharjah.

This article has been adapted from its original source.