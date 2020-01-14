UK Police Launch Probe After Video Show Officers Beating up a Muslim

A police force in the United Kingdom says it has submitted a report to a watchdog after a video was posted online showing officers beating up a Muslim man after he puts his hands up and lies on the floor.

Outrage was sparked on social media after a video of a Muslim man being beaten by police in the Lancashire town of Accrington.

Footage of the video has been shared on social media, which shows a man being punched and handled aggressively by officers, despite appearing to surrender to police.

Police were criticised for their manhandling and alleged assault of the suspect, named as Adeel Ashraf, aged 34.

"They act with impunity, ever was it thus so, no justice just law & the law looks after itself," one person tweeted.

Ashraf was charged with "aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving", according to Lancashire Police.

Lancashire Police issued a statement saying they will undertake an investigation after a backlash to the video.

"The circumstances are that at around 11am on January 8th police received a report of a burglary at an address in Blackburn during which a Nissan Juke car was stolen," Lancashire Police said in an official statement.

"The car was later spotted by police in the Church area and pursued by officers to the Lonsdale Street area of Accrington where a stinger was deployed to bring the vehicle to a stop."

"A man got out of the car and was then detained by officers and his arrest is what is seen in the footage which has been widely shared,” the statement said, adding that the incident will be reviewed.

"We appreciate the concern that perceptions of the officer actions in this video have caused and we would like to reassure people that the incident is being fully reviewed by our Professional Standards Department.

"In the interests of openness and transparency we are also voluntarily referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct," the police confirmed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.