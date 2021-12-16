UNESCO Adds Turkey's Traditional Calligraphy on Its List

Turkey's traditional calligraphy, which is also recognizes as Husn-i Hat, was added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Our national nomination file of ‘Husn-i Hat, Traditional Calligraphy in Islamic Art in Turkiye' has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, during the 16th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held online between 13-18 December 2021," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry noted that the number of the country's cultural elements inscribed on the lists has reached 21.

"We will decisively continue to preserve, cherish and promote our rich cultural values inherited from our deep-rooted history," it added.

Turkey's file within UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity describes their traditional calligraphy as the "art of writing with Islamic letters of Arabic origin."

The Husn-i Hat is the centuries-old practice of writing letters of Arabic origin in a measured and proportional manner while taking into consideration certain aesthetic values. The traditional calligraphy can be written on paper or leather, it may also be applied on stone, marble, glass and wood, among others, according to UNESCO.

