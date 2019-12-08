UNHCR Holds its 3rd Annual Handicraft Winter Bazaar in Amman

The UNHCR’s #WithRefugees Winter Bazaar, showcasing handmade products by refugees, opened at Galleria Mall in Amman on Thursday.

The bazaar’s products include arts, accessories, food, handicrafts, home decorations, paintings and more, according to the organisers.

“There are around 14 refugee artisans from a variety of nationalities; Syrians and Iraqis mainly,” Lilly Carlisle, UNHCR Jordan spokesperson, told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

This is the UNHCR’s third annual Winter Bazaar, being held for the first time at Galleria Mall, according to Carlisle.



“At UNHCR we often have refugees approaching us who are making things at home or have ideas for businesses they want to start, but they just don’t have that many opportunities to sell them. It’s difficult,” she explained.

“We thought that creating these bazaars would help, and the response has been amazing,” the spokesperson said, adding that in addition to the winter bazaars, the UNHCR also organises summer bazaars and similar events for other occasions.

“The bazaar is a really good opportunity for everyone to come together to showcase what they do and an opportunity for them to make an income,” the spokesperson noted, adding: “It is great to see the interest in what the refugees are doing here.”

The Bazaar is open this Friday between 2pm and 10pm and Saturday between 10am and 10pm

This article has been adapted from its original source.