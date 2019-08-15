Unique Film Posters for Sale in London Auction

A collection of retro film posters owned by 'London's greatest film fan' are set to go under the hammer next week.

London Underground electrician Anthony Duggan, from Uxbridge, London, died two years ago, aged 63, and had a life-long passion for films.

Starting from the age of 16, Anthony would visit the silver screen up to 200 times a year to watch the latest blockbuster.

Anthony became such a familiar figure in London cinemas, from Hampstead to Canary Wharf, staff would keep the promotional film posters for him.

He gathered 2,000 rare and striking posters over several decades that are now worth up to £100,000. The Anthony Duggan collection will be sold at Ewbank's Auction House, Woking, Surrey, in its Movie Posters sale of 250 lots on August 23.

His wife Helen said: 'His passion for cinema made him the ultimate collector. He even collected cinema memorabilia. In fact, when we first met, I worked as an usherette and my family used to joke that what he was really after was my torch.'

Anthony's daughter, Fern, had a series of mini Oscar statuettes made to hand out to those at his funeral in 2017 engraved with his name. The statuettes stand in every foyer of the Everyman cinema chain, Anthony's favourite cinema.

The collection features the 1977 'Star Wars' British quad film poster worth between £1,000 and £1,500 before it was redesigned to depict the actors playing them.





