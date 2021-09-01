Universal Studios’ Beijing Resort Will Officially Open on 20 September

Universal Studios announced that its first theme park in China will open in the country’s capital in September. The company set the opening date for Sept. 20.

Universal Beijing Resort is a widely anticipated theme park destination featuring several all-new attractions along with the best Universal rides, shows, and attractions from around the world.

Along with rides, shows, restaurants, and exhibits, the resort features a pair of hotels. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.

Made up of seven themed lands filled with 37 rides, it will be the world's fifth Universal Studios theme park. Under construction since 2016, the theme park hosts ride inspired by blockbuster film franchises. Among the most popular attractions is the scream-inducing Decepticoaster inside the Transformers area, and all the Harry Potter rides.

The park promises water shows and close encounters with an animatronic dinosaur, while facial recognition cameras allow visitors to open storage lockers, pay for meals and join express queues for rides without physical tickets.

Attractions here include Po's Kung Fu Training Camp, the Carousel of Kung Fu Heroes and the Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior. And yes, it does feature a Mr. Ping's Noodle House, modeled after the movie version, among the dining options. Visitors to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter can experience the globally popular Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride inside the towering Hogwarts Castle, as well as the Flight of the Hippogriff. There's also a shopping and dining area, Hogsmeade, where guests can shop for wands at Ollivanders and then pop into the Three Broomsticks for a mug of Butterbeer. Transformers Metrobase is where guests will experience the impressive outdoor Decepticoaster, while the Minion Land and Jurassic World Isla Nubar have plenty for the little ones.

Invited-only test operation started on September 1, 2021. The park would become the fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park in the world, the seventh Universal-built park overall, and the third in Asia, after Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore. However, it would also be the first Universal-built park in Asia to not include Sesame Street as one of its licensed properties.

The project was announced on October 13, 2014, with the plan to invest US$3.3 billion into the new theme park; a groundbreaking ceremony was held on October 31, 2016.

Universal Studios Hollywood was founded in 1912 by Carl Laemmle, a pioneer of American film. He realized people were fascinated with film-making and began behind-the-scenes set tours in 1915. Universal Studios was opened in 1964 and took the experience to a new level by giving the public both a chance to see great film locations and be immersed in cinematic experiences.