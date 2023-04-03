Man allegedly rapes British journalist in Beirut

ALBAWABA - Lebanese police arrested a man who allegedly raped a British journalist in the capital Beirut.

There were conflicting reports on whether the journalist was raped, or only attacked. One of her friends insisted in a series of tweets that the Briton was raped, while Lebanon's Internal Security Forces said the incident was merely an "attempted rape."

Sharing a heavy msg from a friend in Beirut.



Sad we’ve come to this, but avoid the area if you’re a woman!



“Yesterday evening a friend of mine, while out jogging, was violently attacked and raped by a still unknown man near KidsMondo on the road to the Beirut waterfront.

1/3 — Aya Iskandarani (@Aya_Isk) March 29, 2023

Lebanese journalists circulated news of an attempt to rape and assault the journalist while she was jogging in the Biel area in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

She is lucky to be alive due to the violence inflicted on her. Both she and I are concerned this will happen again in the area where there is no cctv and also the police basically don't give a shit.

2/3 — Aya Iskandarani (@Aya_Isk) March 29, 2023

Journalist Aya Iskandarani, a friend of the allegedly-raped-girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, posted a series of tweets announcing the details of the incident and that her friend was "violently attacked and raped by an unidentified man."

Please spread this message. Women absolutely should not have to caution themselves and we should be able to walk and travel freely everywhere but unfortunately this is the sick world we live in and we want to make sure people are warned of this area.”

3/3 — Aya Iskandarani (@Aya_Isk) March 29, 2023

Iskandarani said that her friend "is lucky to be alive due to the violence inflicted on her."

The British journalist's health condition has not yet been revealed. Some sources, however, suggested that she was admitted to the hospital due to the state of shock she suffered as a result of the heinous incident.

محاولة اغتصاب شابة في بيروت ناقوس خطر لكل النساء والفتيات في لبنان ليس في البيال فحسب بل في كل الشوارع والأزقة والمحال والأحياء اللبنانية، حيث لا إنارة ولا عناصر أمنية ولا أماكن آمنة مصنّفة رسمياً لممارسة الهوايات الرياضية، ولا كاميرات مراقبة!#الاغتصاب_جريمة #GBVmustEND #rapist pic.twitter.com/csjBhyKnJT — UPW/UnionOfProgressiveWomen (@UPWUnionOfProg1) March 31, 2023

On Sunday evening, the Internal Security Forces announced the arrest of the suspect.