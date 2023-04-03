  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Unknown tries to rape British journalist in Beirut

Man allegedly rapes British journalist in Beirut

Published April 3rd, 2023 - 07:01 GMT
Unknown tries to rape British journalist in Beirut
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Lebanese police arrested a man who allegedly raped a British journalist in the capital Beirut.

There were conflicting reports on whether the journalist was raped, or only attacked. One of her friends insisted in a series of tweets that the Briton was raped, while Lebanon's Internal Security Forces said the incident was merely an "attempted rape."

Lebanese journalists circulated news of an attempt to rape and assault the journalist while she was jogging in the Biel area in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Journalist Aya Iskandarani, a friend of the allegedly-raped-girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, posted a series of tweets announcing the details of the incident and that her friend was "violently attacked and raped by an unidentified man."

Iskandarani said that her friend "is lucky to be alive due to the violence inflicted on her."

The British journalist's health condition has not yet been revealed. Some sources, however, suggested that she was admitted to the hospital due to the state of shock she suffered as a result of the heinous incident.

 On Sunday evening, the Internal Security Forces announced the arrest of the suspect.

Tags:LebanonBeirutrapeJournalist

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...