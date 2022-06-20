Unusual Tale: Meet The Fastest Scuba Diver in Kuwait!

Faisal Al-Mosawi was a promising football player at Salmiya Sporting Club and a person who enjoyed a healthy lifestyle. But his life turned upside down in an instant after a major car accident that caused him to lose movement in the lower part of his body. The accident changed his life forever, and after a series of operations and bouts of frustration, Mosawi accepted his disability and decided to achieve exceptional success, becoming the fastest diver in the world.

Kuwait Times met Mosawi, an Iraqi resident of Kuwait, to talk to him about his inspirational story. “My kinetic disability is due to a car accident in 2005. Today, I am proud to say that I challenged myself and set a world record as the fastest 10-km scuba diver. I am also a motivational speaker with more than 500 trainees per month,” Mosawi said.

“I decided two years after the accident to join university and earned a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) diploma in 2007. I continued my studies and began my bachelor’s degree in finance, which helped me get involved in social life again, but I was still feeling frustrated after I lost my dream of becoming a professional football player,” he said. “After several operations in the hope to walk again, I realized it was a big mistake to link my happiness to things that may not come back, especially since it cost me time in which I could do something more useful,” Mosawi added.