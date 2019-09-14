Urban Explorer Visits Abandoned Love Motel of Naughty Attractions

An urban explorer visited an abandoned love motel full of naughty attractions such as ‘spaceship’ beds and roulette wheel ceilings.

Dutch explorer Bob Thissen, 33, has explored hundreds of abandoned places all over the world, including many love motels.

In July 2019, Bob found what he claims is the biggest and most high-end love motel he has ever seen, on Honshu island, Japan.

The motel, whose precise location Bob did not reveal for fear of vandalism, is a maze of rooms containing colourful furniture, moving beds, clusters of mirrors to watch you and your partner from different angles and even a bondage room with a rotating wheel.

Bob said: 'This place had the craziest rooms I’ve ever seen, including moving UFO beds, a rotating merry-go-round bed, a bondage room and many more.

In Japan, multiple generations will often live in the same home so it can be difficult to get some much needed privacy.





'You can only find love motels like this one in Latin America and Asia,' he added.

According to Bob, the motel he visited was active during the Showa era, which ended in 1989 after the death of the Emperor Showa. After he died it became difficult to open love motels this big and many were shut down.

Bob added that these motels allowed you to slip into your room unnoticed and you were granted full privacy.

'You accessed your room through a garage door, communicate with the reception via telephone and put your money in a tube which would deliver it to them,' he said.

'You didn't have to see anyone other than your partner for your whole stay.

'Rooms could be rented for a whole night but also for only an hour or two,' Bob added.

