  3. US Woman Wins Record For 1,760 Christmas Bauble Decorations

US Woman Wins Record For 1,760 Christmas Bauble Decorations

Published December 16th, 2021 - 09:42 GMT
Christmas baubles
Christmas baubles lead woman to world record. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A woman from Wales who started collecting Christmas bauble ornaments in 1999 has now earned a Guinness World Record with 1,760 pieces.

Sylvia Pope, a Swansea resident nicknamed Nana Baubles, told Guinness World Records her collection of Christmas baubles began after seeing someone else's festive decor.

"It was back in 1999. My son, who lived in Brighton, invited us to spend New Year with him. We went to a friend's house for a drink and, when I walked in, they had the baubles on the ceiling. It was fantastic. I thought, 'oh my god, this is wonderful,'" Pope said.

"They were from all over the world. And then I thought, 'I'm going to try this,'" she recalled.

Pope's collection of Christmas baubles earned a Guinness World Record this year when they were officially counted at 1,760. She said the ornaments hang from the ceilings inside the home, with more decorating the exterior of her house.

Pope said she expects her collection of bauble ornaments to top 2,000 next year. She said her collecting is centered on making the holidays magical for her family.

"I think it's a children's time. I think Christmas is a wonderful time to excite the children, so I do believe you should do the best you can for them," she said.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

