In The US: Young Iraqi Woman Rocket Engineer is an Inspiration to Arab Scientists

An Arab rocket engineer is using her experience to inspire younger generations of scientists from the Middle East.

Iraqi Diana Alsindy, who designs propulsion pressurant systems for rockets at the private space agency Virgin Orbit, said she arrived in the US unable to speak English but did not let that or her background stop her achieving her goals.

'Be determined and resilient' — Listen to propulsion development engineer, Diana Alsindy's advice to women in STEM #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/4vngCI4jmf — Seeker (@Seeker) March 27, 2020

“My nationality was a bit of an obstacle at the beginning of my career,” Alsindy told Arab News. “I think it is very important as a young Iraqi woman to showcase that success and set an example for other women who are facing similar challenges.”

As the Arab world takes steps towards space exploration with projects such as the UAE’s Mars mission, Alsindy said she is seeing more and more young Arabs entering and being welcomed into the space industry, both in the West and in the Middle East.

“When I was at the Dubai Airshow last year, the UAE Space Agency booth had the most people there, including young women,” Alsindy said. “These young women participated in something amazing to help humanity.”

To inspire others to follow in her footsteps, Alsindy has founded “The Arabian Stargazer” — an Arab-language online presence for science communicators to share the importance of and excitement surrounding scientific fields.

This article has been adapted from its original source.