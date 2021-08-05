Van Gogh Fever Sweeps Across The Countries

Forego all preconceived ideas of traditional museum visits to view masterpieces from afar. Change how you engage with art.

Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century – but never like this. As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, a number of companies are hosting competing immersive Van Gogh exhibitions across the world. This is a great opportunity for art-lovers to effectively step inside the Dutch artist's paintings.

Despite similar names and subject matter, there are some really cool unique features among the exhibitions.

All of them are based on giant screens on walls, columns, ceilings, and even the floor. Synchronized to a powerful classical score, they immerse visitors in the vibrant colors and vivid details that constitute the artist's unique style, while aromas are infused throughout the auditorium so that museum-goers can literally stop and smell the sunflowers.

This is no ordinary art exhibition.

Van Gogh transports visitors to another time and place, immersing them in the artists’ world. Let's have a look at what each of the exhibitions offers us:

Van Gogh Alive has gained international notoriety. The visual spectacle uses ceiling digital projection to present more than 3000 Van Gogh images at an enormous scale.

ICYMI: ‘Van Gogh Alive,’ the world’s most visited multimedia exhibit, according to organizers, opened in Munich pic.twitter.com/7RwqcnqsFe — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2021

Immersive Van Gogh offers a similar experience. Visitors wander through giant projections that highlight brush strokes, detail, and color from Van Gogh's sunny landscapes, night scenes, portraits, and still life paintings.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a multi-sensory experience that features more than 300 of Van Gogh's iconic works.

Here’s a clip of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition I went to today. I loved it so much. I really do adore Van Gogh. He was truly brilliant😭 pic.twitter.com/wxf7TJQbOO — 🌿Sarah🌿 (@flyhunfly) August 3, 2021

Imagine Van Gogh exhibition holds the honor of being what organizers claim is the first. Van Gogh's paintings are presented in multimedia installations that stretch floor-to-ceiling and are accompanied by music from Mozart and Bach.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience features giant digital installations of the artist's most iconic work, accompanied by powerful soundtracks.

See these works in hyper-fine detail, with special attention paid to key features, allowing you time to study color and technique.

The Van Gogh Immersive exhibition was really exciting. The music, the images, the detailed information, everything was great. I did the VR experience as well. That was interesting. I got really dizzy but it was so cool! #jhumda pic.twitter.com/ZeA3MyCmkF — Megan Grindle (@Megangrindle4) August 4, 2021

Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. But don’t just take their word for it: experience it for yourself!

Vincent Willem van Gogh was a dutch post-impressionist painter who posthumously became one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. In a decade, he created about 2,100 artworks, including around 860 oil paintings, most of which date from the last two years of his life.