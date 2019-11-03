'Vegan' RAF Aircrew. What Could That Mean?

They may be ordered to rain death and destruction upon the enemy. But RAF aircrew who are vegan could soon carry out their duties with a clear conscience – knowing their uniforms are free of leather or wool.

Top brass have been ordered to amend military policy on dress after a landmark request from a helicopter technician who objected to leather safety boots.

Following the test case, any RAF personnel who refuse standard service issue clothing will be provided with vegan boots, shoes, berets, trousers, jumpers and socks where possible. The Army and Royal Navy could be forced to follow suit.

Tens of thousands of military personnel currently wear berets made of wool and leather as well as leather boots, while other clothing items worn on parades such as trousers and jumpers are also woollen.





The dispute between the technician at 7 Squadron RAF and the Ministry of Defence has resulted in dress standards being amended to appease vegans – presently just 1.6 per cent of the UK population.

The new guidelines, which include grilling all applicants for vegan clothing to ensure requests are based on deeply held ‘philosophical beliefs’, are contained in an internal memo obtained by the MoS.

The request by the technician has divided aircrews at 7 Squadron. The unit, which is based at RAF Odiham, Hampshire, flies Chinook CH-47 transport helicopters around the world – including on covert missions by British Special Forces against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

One airman said: ‘This is a noble stand but is such a fanatical devotion to veganism compatible with military life? I suppose it is when we’re based in the UK and we can choose what we eat and wear but on operations there must surely be some compromises.

‘And I don’t think the MoD should be expected to provide vegan-friendly clothing or food if we’ve been deployed at short notice to a very hot or cold climate where managing body temperature is the priority.’

According to the Vegan Society, the number of UK vegans has doubled since 2016, although the figure is still only 600,000, or 1.6 per cent of the population. But the MoD is also aware of the huge rise in the popularity of veganism among the next generation – up to ten per cent of teenagers are vegans.

Last night the MoD said: ‘Vegan dietary options are available for almost all personnel and the Armed Forces have not raised concerns over provision of vegan-compliant clothing for service personnel.’

This article has been adapted from its original source.