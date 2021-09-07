Venice Film Festival 2021 Has Strong Arab Presence

The world's longest-running film festival is back! The 2021 Venice Film Festival features an impressive lineup of much-anticipated films from around the globe.

Arab cinema continues to captivate audiences around the world with unique and authentic stories that showcase the extraordinary creative talent who brings to life the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

Four Arab films will take part in the festival. These include Amira, by director Mohamed Diab, which will compete within the Orizzonti competition. Also, Costa Brava, by director Mounia Akl, will compete within the Orizzonti Extra section and two films will be shown as out-of-competition screenings, including the Republic of Silence, by Diana El Jeiroudi, and Don’t Get too Comfortable by Shaima Al Tamimi.

1. Amira by Mohamed Diab

Amira is a coming-of-age film that tells the story of 17-year-old Amira’s search for her identity. The film was co-written by Diab and his siblings; Khaled and Sherine Diab. “Amira is a microcosmic exploration of the division and xenophobia that exists in today’s world. In the process of unraveling our heroine’s identity, the film begs the question, is hatred nature or nurture?” a statement from the director reads.

2. Costa Brava, Lebanon by Mounia Akl

The film Costa Brava will have its world premiere under the Horizons Extra category. Costa Brava, Lebanon tells the story of the Badri family, who leave Beirut for the mountains, escaping pollution but problems arise when a new landfill is built very close to their new home. Akl explains that “I try to look at a family’s structure in hopes of mirroring the one of our society. Once this family is fractured, it can reinvent itself with fewer lies and more selfless love.”

3. Republic of Silence by Diana El Jeiroudi

She grew up in the lands of dictators and surveillance, where images are censored, photos are burned, thoughts are discreet, and mouths are kept shut. Forty years later, from her exile in Germany, Diana El Jeiroudi is a documentary filmmaker reclaiming the images and sounds of the Syrian land and its people, half of whom are scattered around the world.

Delighted to see the DFI-granted doc REPUBLIC OF SILENCE selected out of competition at #Venezia78. Directed by Diana El Jeiroudi, the film had also taken part in Qumra and will now have its world premiere in Venice. Wishing its entire team all the very best. #SupportArabCinema pic.twitter.com/BNzIPsvzRP — Doha Film Institute (@DohaFilm) August 2, 2021

4. Don’t Get Too Comfortable by Shaima El Tamimi

It is the first Yemeni film to be showcased at the Festival. According to its synopsis, the film is a “heartfelt introspective letter” to El Tamimi’s late grandfather. In a statement, the director said, “Through this work I am hoping to draw attention to ongoing Yemeni migration, encouraging greater recognition of our stories and fostering space for collective healing among Yemeni migrants and their descendants.”

Arab Cinema Center (ACC) has launched its activities at the 78th Venice International Film Festival for the sixth consecutive year, accompanied by 10 of its partner institutions, companies and festivals.

As part of its activities at the Venice International Film Festival, the Arab Cinema Center (ACC) organizes a panel discussion titled “The New Finance of the Arab World”. The discussion was attended by a group of significant names within the international cinema industry to explore the most important directions and ways of film funding in the Arab world.