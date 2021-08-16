The Venice Film Festival Unveils Lineup For Its 78th Edition

  1. Home
Ewelina Lepionko

Published August 16th, 2021 - 08:12 GMT
Spencer – Pablo Larraín
Highlights
Less than a month left until Venice Film Festival.
Documentary on Ennio Morricone to be screened at Venice Film Festival.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. It will take place at Venice Lido from 1 - 11 September 2021. 

The festivals will host the world premiere of 73 feature films, 18 shorts, and one television miniseries (HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage).  

Of the dozens of novelties, almost certainly the majority of the films will be well worth the attention. Some have created such hype and expectations that they are impossible to ignore.

The official awards will be presented on Saturday 11th September 2021 during the Awards Ceremony.

The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment, and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. The Festival also organizes retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema.

Fifty-nine countries are represented in this year’s selection. Only 5 female directors have been selected for the main competition this year, a decrease from last year, which had only 8. 

The oldest film festival in the world will kick off with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas,” starring Penelope Cruz. “Spencer” and “Madres paralelas” are among 21 features premiering as part of the official competition, which has often helped guide eventual Oscar best picture nominees and even winners.

Other films competing for the Golden Lion include Ana Lily Amirpour’s fantasy “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” with Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson; Paul Schrader’s crime drama “The Card Counter,” with Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish; and Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.”

Venice has been a key jumping-off point for awards season in the past decade including hosting the simultaneous world premiere of eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland with Toronto in 2020. 

The 2021 Venice Film Festival will pay tribute to the late, great Ennio Morricone with a screening of Ennio, Giuseppe Tornatore’s new documentary on the life and music of Italy’s greatest film composer.

 

Jamie Lee Curtis will be receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to honor the career of the iconic American actress.

Also, British director and producer Ridley Scott will be the recipient of the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. Dedicated to a personality who has made an original contribution to contemporary film, the award will be handed over at a ceremony on the evening of Sept. 10 before the screening of Scott’s new movie “The Last Duel.”

Below is the full list of films selected:

Venezia 78 COMPETITION
MADRES PARALELAS – Pedro Almodovar – Opening film
MONA LISA AND THE BLOOD MOON – Ana Lily Amarpour
UN AUTRE MONDE – Stéphane Brizet
THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion
AMERICA LATINA – the D’Innocenzo brothers
L’ÉVÉNEMENT – Audrey Diwan
COMPETENCIA OFICIAL –Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn
IL BUCO – Michelangelo Frammartino
SUNDOWN – Michel Franco
ILLUSIONS PERDUES – Xavier Giannoli
THE LOST DAUGHTER – Maggie Gyllenhaal
SPENCER – Pablo Larraín
FREAKS OUT – Gabriele Mainetti
QUI RIDO IO – Mario Martone
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 –Erik Matti
LEAVE NO TRACES – Jan P. Matuszynski
CAPTAIN VOLKONOGOV ESCAPED – Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov
THE CARD COUNTER – Paul Schrader
THE HAND OF GOD (E STATA LA MANO DI DIO) – Paolo Sorrentino produced by Netflix NFLX +1%
VIDBLYSK (REFLECTION) – Valentyn Vasyanovych
LA CAJA – Lorenzo Vigas
 
Out-of-COMPETITION - Fiction
IL BAMBINO NASCOSTO – Roberto Ando
LES CHOSES HUMAINES – Yvan Attal
ARIAFERMA – Leonardo di Costanza
HALLOWEEN KILLS – David Gordon-Green
LA SCUOLA CATTOLICA – Stefano Mordini
OLD HENRY – Potsy Ponciroli
THE LAST DUEL – Ridley Scott
DUNE – Denis Villeneuve
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO – Edgar Wright
 
Out-of-COMPETITION - Non-Fiction
EZIO BOSSO, LE COSE CHE RESTANO – Giorgio Verdelli
DJANGO & DJANGO— Luca Rea
DEANDRE#DEANDRE – Roberta Lena
HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG – Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
REPUBLIC OF SILENCE – Diana El Jeiroudi
VIAGGIO NEL CREPUSCOLO – Augusto Contento
TRANCHEES – Loup Bureau
LIFE OF CRIME 1984-2020 – Jon Alpert
 
Out-of-COMPETITION - Series
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE — Hagai Levi
 
Out Of Competition - Special Screenings
LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA: IL CINEMA AL TEMPO DEL COVID – Andrea Segre
LE 7 GIORNATE DI BERGAMO – Simona Ventura
 
Orizzonti Competition
LES PROMESSES – Thomas Kruithof – Opening film
ATLANTIDE – Yuri Ancarani
MIRACLE (MIRACOL) – Bogdan George Apetri
PILGRIMS — Laurynas Bareisa
IL PARADISO DEL PAVONE – Laura Bispuri
THE FALLS (PU BU) – Chung Mong-Hong
EL HOYO EN LA CERCA – Joaquin Del Paso
AMIRA – Mohamed Diab
A PLEIN TEMPS – Eric Gravel
107 MOTHERS – Peter Kerekes
VERA DREAMS OF THE SEA – Kaltrina Krasniqi
WHITE BUILDING – Kavich Neang
ANATOMY OF TIME – Jakrawal Nilthamrong
EL OTRO TOM – Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo
EL GRAN MOVIMIENTO – Kiro Russo
ONCE UPON A TIME IN CALCUTTA – Aditya Vikram Sengupta
RHINO – Oleg Sentsov – Closing film
TRUE THINGS – Harry Wootliff
INU-OH – Yuasa Masaaki – only animation showing at festival
 
Orizzonti Extra - A New Section
LAND OF DREAMS — Shirin Neshat and Soja Azari
COSTA BRAVA — Mounia Akl
MAMA, I’M HOME — Vladimir Bitokov
MA NUIT —Antoinette Boulat
LA RAGAZZA HA VOLATO — Wlma Labate
7 PRISIONEIROS — Alexandre Moratto
THE BLIND MAN WHO DID NOT WANT TO SEE TITANIC — Teemu Nikki
LA MACCHINA DELLE IMMAGINI DI ALFREDO C. — Roland Sejko

