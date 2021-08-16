The Venice Film Festival Unveils Lineup For Its 78th Edition

The 78th Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. It will take place at Venice Lido from 1 - 11 September 2021.

The festivals will host the world premiere of 73 feature films, 18 shorts, and one television miniseries (HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage).

Of the dozens of novelties, almost certainly the majority of the films will be well worth the attention. Some have created such hype and expectations that they are impossible to ignore.

The official awards will be presented on Saturday 11th September 2021 during the Awards Ceremony.

Number 4

'The Lost Daughter': Dakota Johnson starrer brings out motherhood

The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment, and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. The Festival also organizes retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema.

Fifty-nine countries are represented in this year’s selection. Only 5 female directors have been selected for the main competition this year, a decrease from last year, which had only 8.

The oldest film festival in the world will kick off with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas,” starring Penelope Cruz. “Spencer” and “Madres paralelas” are among 21 features premiering as part of the official competition, which has often helped guide eventual Oscar best picture nominees and even winners.

Other films competing for the Golden Lion include Ana Lily Amirpour’s fantasy “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” with Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson; Paul Schrader’s crime drama “The Card Counter,” with Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish; and Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.”

Venice has been a key jumping-off point for awards season in the past decade including hosting the simultaneous world premiere of eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland with Toronto in 2020.

The 2021 Venice Film Festival will pay tribute to the late, great Ennio Morricone with a screening of Ennio, Giuseppe Tornatore’s new documentary on the life and music of Italy’s greatest film composer.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to honor the career of the iconic American actress.

Also, British director and producer Ridley Scott will be the recipient of the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. Dedicated to a personality who has made an original contribution to contemporary film, the award will be handed over at a ceremony on the evening of Sept. 10 before the screening of Scott’s new movie “The Last Duel.”

Below is the full list of films selected:

Venezia 78 COMPETITION

MADRES PARALELAS – Pedro Almodovar – Opening film

MONA LISA AND THE BLOOD MOON – Ana Lily Amarpour

UN AUTRE MONDE – Stéphane Brizet

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion

AMERICA LATINA – the D’Innocenzo brothers

L’ÉVÉNEMENT – Audrey Diwan

COMPETENCIA OFICIAL –Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn

IL BUCO – Michelangelo Frammartino

SUNDOWN – Michel Franco

ILLUSIONS PERDUES – Xavier Giannoli

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Maggie Gyllenhaal

SPENCER – Pablo Larraín

FREAKS OUT – Gabriele Mainetti

QUI RIDO IO – Mario Martone

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 –Erik Matti

LEAVE NO TRACES – Jan P. Matuszynski

CAPTAIN VOLKONOGOV ESCAPED – Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov

THE CARD COUNTER – Paul Schrader

THE HAND OF GOD (E STATA LA MANO DI DIO) – Paolo Sorrentino produced by Netflix NFLX +1%

VIDBLYSK (REFLECTION) – Valentyn Vasyanovych

LA CAJA – Lorenzo Vigas

Out-of-COMPETITION - Fiction

IL BAMBINO NASCOSTO – Roberto Ando

LES CHOSES HUMAINES – Yvan Attal

ARIAFERMA – Leonardo di Costanza

HALLOWEEN KILLS – David Gordon-Green

LA SCUOLA CATTOLICA – Stefano Mordini

OLD HENRY – Potsy Ponciroli

THE LAST DUEL – Ridley Scott

DUNE – Denis Villeneuve

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO – Edgar Wright

Out-of-COMPETITION - Non-Fiction

EZIO BOSSO, LE COSE CHE RESTANO – Giorgio Verdelli

DJANGO & DJANGO— Luca Rea

DEANDRE#DEANDRE – Roberta Lena

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG – Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

REPUBLIC OF SILENCE – Diana El Jeiroudi

VIAGGIO NEL CREPUSCOLO – Augusto Contento

TRANCHEES – Loup Bureau

LIFE OF CRIME 1984-2020 – Jon Alpert

Out-of-COMPETITION - Series

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE — Hagai Levi

Out Of Competition - Special Screenings

LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA: IL CINEMA AL TEMPO DEL COVID – Andrea Segre

LE 7 GIORNATE DI BERGAMO – Simona Ventura

Orizzonti Competition

LES PROMESSES – Thomas Kruithof – Opening film

ATLANTIDE – Yuri Ancarani

MIRACLE (MIRACOL) – Bogdan George Apetri

PILGRIMS — Laurynas Bareisa

IL PARADISO DEL PAVONE – Laura Bispuri

THE FALLS (PU BU) – Chung Mong-Hong

EL HOYO EN LA CERCA – Joaquin Del Paso

AMIRA – Mohamed Diab

A PLEIN TEMPS – Eric Gravel

107 MOTHERS – Peter Kerekes

VERA DREAMS OF THE SEA – Kaltrina Krasniqi

WHITE BUILDING – Kavich Neang

ANATOMY OF TIME – Jakrawal Nilthamrong

EL OTRO TOM – Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo

EL GRAN MOVIMIENTO – Kiro Russo

ONCE UPON A TIME IN CALCUTTA – Aditya Vikram Sengupta

RHINO – Oleg Sentsov – Closing film

TRUE THINGS – Harry Wootliff

INU-OH – Yuasa Masaaki – only animation showing at festival

Orizzonti Extra - A New Section

LAND OF DREAMS — Shirin Neshat and Soja Azari

COSTA BRAVA — Mounia Akl

MAMA, I’M HOME — Vladimir Bitokov

MA NUIT —Antoinette Boulat

LA RAGAZZA HA VOLATO — Wlma Labate

7 PRISIONEIROS — Alexandre Moratto

THE BLIND MAN WHO DID NOT WANT TO SEE TITANIC — Teemu Nikki

LA MACCHINA DELLE IMMAGINI DI ALFREDO C. — Roland Sejko