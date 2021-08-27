  1. Home
Venice: Kuwait's Pavilion Readies For Its Space Wars

Published August 27th, 2021 - 05:45 GMT
'Space Wars' to open at Venice Architecture Biennale
Kuwait National Pavilion to open 'Space Wars' at Venice Architecture Biennale.

The Kuwait National Pavilion is set to open its presentation, “Space Wars,” at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale on Sunday after months of delay, organizers announced this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The pavilion was curated by Asaiel Al-Saeed, Aseel Al-Yaqoub, Saphiya Abu Al-Maati and Yousef Awaad. They respond to the theme “How will we live together?” through hinterlands, which are spaces outside the city that serve as sites for resource extraction, agricultural cultivation, military installations and cultural sedimentation.


The pavilion, which runs until Nov. 21, was supposed to be open to the public in May when the international exhibition started. But, due to “pandemic-related logistical issues faced by the institution commissioning this project,” organizers delayed the opening.

The exhibition includes 110 participants from 46 countries, with increased representation from Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Five countries are taking part in the Venice Biennale 2021 for the first time: Iraq, Azerbaijan, Grenada, and Uzbekistan.

Besides Kuwait, the exhibition program includes pavilions from the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

