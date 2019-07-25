Victoria's Secret Launches Probe Into a Pedophile Associate

The retail giant behind Victoria's Secret has launched an investigation into the role pedophile Jeffrey Epstein played in the company after it was claimed the disgraced billionaire sought input in picking the models.

L Brands Inc has instructed a team of lawyers to review the financier's position following reports from former executives that the 66-year-old unofficially burrowed his way into the Ohio-headquartered business through a friendship with its CEO.

For two decades Epstein was personal wealth adviser to the clothing titan's long-term boss Leslie Wexner.

But ex-employees have alleged that his powers stretched far beyond this brief and said he had input in L Brands' management.

He tried to influence the selection of Victoria's Secret models and also purchased a $10million plane on the company's behalf, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Recalling business meetings with now 81-year-old Wexner, a former director said: 'He would say Jeffrey says this and Jeffrey says that'.





In light of fresh charges being brought against Epstein - who is in custody in New York for alleged sex trafficking - L Brands are examining the extent of his influence in the company.

A spokesperson for L Brands said they do not believe Epstein was either an employee or representative of the company and branded his crimes as 'abhorrant'.

From the 1980s to the early 2000s, Epstein and Wexner forged a close professional and personal relationship.

Sources close to the pair claim told the Wall Street Journal the retail tycoon was attracted to the financier's high-flying New York lifestyle and charm.

Robert Morosky, former vice chairman of L Brands, said: 'Les is an insecure guy with a big ego…he had a lot of money but craved respect. They [Wexner and Epstein] played off each other's needs.

Since fresh charges were brought against Epstein, Wexner has moved to distance himself from his former friend.

In a memo to L Brands employees earlier this month, he wrote: 'I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people.'

Along with its flagship brand Victoria's Secret, L Brands also boasts Bath & Body Works among its outlets, which rake in an eye-watering annual revenue of over $12billion.

Epstein is being held in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center while he awaits trial for sex trafficking.

This article has been adapted from its original source.