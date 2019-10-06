Video: 1st Visually-impaired Teacher Honored in UAE

Dubai Police has honoured Ahmed Mukhtar Al Bulooshi, the first visually-challenged teacher in the UAE. This was done on the occasion of World's Teacher Day celebrated on October 5.

He has been honoured for his efforts in helping visually-challenged students by incorporating braille in their academic curriculum and also providing braille training to teachers. Not only did Al Bulooshi helped the visually-challenged students, but he constantly communicated with their families, advised them on how to deal with their visually-challenged children and help them with their studies.

Meanwhile, Al Bulooshi, appreciated Dubai Police's kind gesture and recalled the challenges he encountered early in his career when he first joined the people of determination centre at the Ministry of Community Development, in 1982. "Back then, books printed in braille were not available, as was the absence of specialists in the field. I, personally, printed the curriculums in braille, so that all visually-challenged students could get the chance to be a part of the educational system and learn how to read and write in the language." he said.

"I have held training sessions for many teachers in order to qualify them to deliver lessons through braille and help visually-challenged students study and do their homework. These students have later graduated from universities and have got jobs at government departments and institutions," the proud teacher added

Al Bulooshi continued: "Earlier, families would refuse to enroll their visually-challenged children in schools because first they did not trust the institutions and were also unaware of the latest methods for teaching these children. However we gradually gained their trust and today, the visually-challenged children study with other students at the schools run by the UAE's Ministry of Education."

Al Bulooshi still organises workshops and delivers lectures at schools, to train teachers on how to deal with visually-challenged students within and beyond the educational field. He also provides techniques and tools to assist teachers in teaching of subjects like maths and science, as well as training students to use specialised electronic devices and voice-enabled applications.





This article has been adapted from its original source.