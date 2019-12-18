Video of American Singer Reciting Quran Goes Viral

An American singer who took the Arab world by storm when she competed in Arabs Got Talent has gone viral yet again after posting a video of her reciting a verse of the Quran.

Jennifer Grout, 28, stunned the Arab world in 2013 when she sang Arabic songs despite not knowing how to speak the Arabic language.

The classical singer captivated the Arab world with her fluent covers. A year later, she converted to Islam prior to marrying her now Moroccan husband.

More recently, a video of her reciting Ayat al-Kursi, one of the most powerful verses in the Quran.

Muslims believe when it is recited, it confirms the Greatness of God. It is stated in the Hadith that one who recites the Aya will be under the protection of God for that night.

Grout made headlines in 2014 after it was rumoured she converted to Islam when a video of her reciting the Muslim declaration of faith circulated.

"The video that everyone has seen is part of a Moroccan film I made before my performance aired on Arabs Got Talent," she said at the time denying the video is proof of her conversion.

She then said she had "unofficially" converted to Islam, with the declaration sitting in her heart.