Video of a Car Running Beside Emirates A380 on Runway Goes Viral

Published August 25th, 2019 - 10:10 GMT
“Catch me if you can.” Featuring the Emirates Airbus A380 and the ‘Follow Me’ car. (Screenshot/ Twitter)
Airline shares the video on its social media platforms.

A 'follow-me' car was recently spotted following an Emirates A380 aircraft at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany.

The video was shared by Emirates on their official social media handles, captioned: "Catch me if you can. Featuring the Emirates Airbus A380 and the 'follow me' car at @dusairport. Video credit: Cargospotter."

The 29-second clip has been viewed nearly 29,000 times and liked close to 2,000 times.

In response to the tweet, Dusseldorf Airport replied: "Next time our #Followme will shift up a gear. Be prepared, friends @emirates. #HappyLandings."

'Follow me' cars are used for various purposes at airports. They may be used to guide aircraft to/from a parking location if the pilot is not familiar with the airport. They may also be used at special request of pilots or airport authorities in case they want to make specific visual checks of the aircraft at the time of take off.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

